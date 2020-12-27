How to change css of an item by its content

Hello rescuers,

Here is the code of my form whick is used to update / delete data

<form method="POST" action="alter_db.php"> <section>Find a trade with ticket number : <input type="tickt" id="search_ticket" name="tickt" placeholder=" insert A ticket number"> <input type="submit" id="Find_ticket" value="Find This Ticket"> </section> <div class="table-wrapper"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th>Ticket</th> <th>Open Time</th> <th>Type</th> <th>Size</th> <th>Item</th> <th>Open Price</th> <th>Stop Loss</th> <th>Take Profit</th> <th>Close Time</th> <th>Close Price</td> <th>Profit</th> <th>Update row</th> <th>Delete row</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <?php foreach ($positions as $pkey=>$pval) { echo '<tr> <input type="hidden" name-"id[]" value ="'.$pval['id'].'"> <td><input type="text" name-"ticket[]" value ="'.$pval['ticket'].'"></td> <td style="width:12%"><input type="text" name-"o_time[]" value ="'.$pval['o_time'].'"></td> <td><input type="text" name-"type[]" value ="'.$pval['type'].'"></td> <td><input type="text" name-"size[]" value ="'.$pval['size'].'"></td> <td><input type="text" name-"item[]" value ="'.$pval['item'].'"></td> <td><input type="text" name-"o_price[]" value ="'.$pval['o_price'].'"></td> <td><input type="text" name-"s_l[]" value ="'.$pval['s_l'].'"></td> <td><input type="text" name-"t_p[]" value ="'.$pval['t_p'].'"></td> <td style="width:12%"><input type="text" name-"c_time[]" value ="'.$pval['c_time'].'"></td> <td><input type="text" name-"c_price[]" value ="'.$pval['c_price'].'"></td> <td><input type="text" name-"id[]" value ="'.$pval['profit'].'"></td> <td><input type="checkbox" name="update[]"></td> <td><input type="checkbox" name="delete[]"></td> </tr>'; } ?> </tbody> </table> </div> <input type="submit" id="update" class="ud" value="Update selected rows" name="update"> <input type="submit" id="delete" class="ud" value="Delete selected rows" name="delete"> </form>

And Here is how it looks



I an trying to create an option to type a ticket number and that the input field containing it will have a yellow background.

I tried this in JQUERY:

$("#Find_ticket").click(function(){ event.preventDefault(); var wanted = $("#search_ticket").val(); $(".table-wrapper").find(wanted).this.parent().css({"background": "yellow"}); });

I inserted the value in a variable

I want to search the value in the div containing it and give the input field containing it a yellow background.

It doesn’t work. What did I do wrong ?

(step 2 will be to scroll down if the ticket is close to the bottom, but first I need the yellow background)

THanks