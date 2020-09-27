How to change css of an item by its content

Hello rescuers,
Here is the code of my form whick is used to update / delete data
<form method="POST" action="alter_db.php">
<section>Find a trade with ticket number :
<input type="tickt" id="search_ticket" name="tickt" placeholder=" insert A ticket number">
<input type="submit" id="Find_ticket" value="Find This Ticket">
</section>
<div class="table-wrapper">
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<th>Ticket</th>
<th>Open Time</th>
<th>Type</th>
<th>Size</th>
<th>Item</th>
<th>Open Price</th>
<th>Stop Loss</th>
<th>Take Profit</th>
<th>Close Time</th>
<th>Close Price</td>
<th>Profit</th>
<th>Update row</th>
<th>Delete row</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<?php foreach ($positions as $pkey=>$pval)
{
echo '<tr>
<input type="hidden" name-"id[]" value ="'.$pval['id'].'">
<td><input type="text" name-"ticket[]" value ="'.$pval['ticket'].'"></td>
<td style="width:12%"><input type="text" name-"o_time[]" value ="'.$pval['o_time'].'"></td>
<td><input type="text" name-"type[]" value ="'.$pval['type'].'"></td>
<td><input type="text" name-"size[]" value ="'.$pval['size'].'"></td>
<td><input type="text" name-"item[]" value ="'.$pval['item'].'"></td>
<td><input type="text" name-"o_price[]" value ="'.$pval['o_price'].'"></td>
<td><input type="text" name-"s_l[]" value ="'.$pval['s_l'].'"></td>
<td><input type="text" name-"t_p[]" value ="'.$pval['t_p'].'"></td>
<td style="width:12%"><input type="text" name-"c_time[]" value ="'.$pval['c_time'].'"></td>
<td><input type="text" name-"c_price[]" value ="'.$pval['c_price'].'"></td>
<td><input type="text" name-"id[]" value ="'.$pval['profit'].'"></td>
<td><input type="checkbox" name="update[]"></td>
<td><input type="checkbox" name="delete[]"></td>
</tr>';
}
?>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
<input type="submit" id="update" class="ud" value="Update selected rows" name="update">
<input type="submit" id="delete" class="ud" value="Delete selected rows" name="delete">
</form>
And Here is how it looks
I an trying to create an option to type a ticket number and that the input field containing it will have a yellow background.
I tried this in JQUERY:
$("#Find_ticket").click(function(){
event.preventDefault();
var wanted = $("#search_ticket").val();
$(".table-wrapper").find(wanted).this.parent().css({"background": "yellow"});
});
I inserted the value in a variable
I want to search the value in the div containing it and give the input field containing it a yellow background.
It doesn’t work. What did I do wrong ?
(step 2 will be to scroll down if the ticket is close to the bottom, but first I need the yellow background)
THanks