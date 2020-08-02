How to change color?

you have a few ways of doing this, but you need to be a bit more specific or may need access to the source code.

here are are a few solutions:

If you want to chance that RED color in the buttons and anywhere else.

add or load a stylesheet after you load the bootstrap stylesheet.

and add this rule:

:root{ --danger:#ccc; }

you can change your #ccc to whatever color code you want to use.

This wold change that red color EVERYWHERE on the site

if you need to be more specific and have access to the site’s template

find this code:

<button class="vc_general vc_btn3 vc_btn3-size-md vc_btn3-shape-rounded vc_btn3-style-modern vc_btn3-color-danger">More info</button>

replace or delete ‘vc_btn3-color-danger’;

you could also try to add a stylesheet targeting that element.

.wbp-wrapper .vc_button3-container button { background-color:#ccc; }

try that first

if not try

.wbp-wrapper .vc_button3-container button { background-color:#ccc !important; }

bootstap is sort of difficult this way. Hope that helps