How to change color?

hi
kindly help to change the color of the hover image box only. , i wanted to change the “Red” color.
https://damascusoutlet.com/
https://imgur.com/tfsXtk2 kindy check out
thanks
Sorry I couldn’t see any red colour on your site or on the image you posted?
Are you talking about text or a background?
You’ll need to clarify a little more as I;m no sure where to look.
Please check now i wanted to change text color > black to White or Red
you have a few ways of doing this, but you need to be a bit more specific or may need access to the source code.
here are are a few solutions:
If you want to chance that RED color in the buttons and anywhere else.
add or load a stylesheet after you load the bootstrap stylesheet.
and add this rule:
:root{
--danger:#ccc;
}
you can change your #ccc to whatever color code you want to use.
This wold change that red color EVERYWHERE on the site
if you need to be more specific and have access to the site’s template
find this code:
<button class="vc_general vc_btn3 vc_btn3-size-md vc_btn3-shape-rounded vc_btn3-style-modern vc_btn3-color-danger">More info</button>
replace or delete ‘vc_btn3-color-danger’;
you could also try to add a stylesheet targeting that element.
.wbp-wrapper .vc_button3-container button {
background-color:#ccc;
}
try that first
if not try
.wbp-wrapper .vc_button3-container button {
background-color:#ccc !important;
}
bootstap is sort of difficult this way. Hope that helps
hi
thanks for your reply!
actually i wanted to change text color only!
please check screenshot
kindly look into this
thanks
sir text color only
please check this image again https://imgur.com/3w4h8Oe