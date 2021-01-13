How to change :before pseudo class width on hover?

Hi all! I just joined here, and I have a big problem and a question. So, I’m trying to make a button mirror image. I have gotten this far. My problem is with the button’s :before pseudo class, which is colored white. When I hover over my button, this pseudo class will not change to match the width of the button itself. I have tried a ton of ways to make it work, but all to no avail. My code is this :

  position: relative;
  top:80px;
  left:-300px;
  background: #94c4fe;
  background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #94c4fe 31%,#d3f6fe 100%); 
  filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient( startColorstr='#94c4fe', endColorstr='#d3f6fe',GradientType=0 );
-webkit-box-shadow:  0px 1px 3px 0px rgba(240,248,255, .2);   
    box-shadow:  0px 1px 3px 0px rgba(240,248,255, .2);
  width: 100px;
  height: 25px;
  margin: 10px auto;
  transition:  0.4s; /* Animation */
    transition:  all 0.4s ease-in-out;
  border: none;
	-webkit-border-radius: 7em;
	-moz-border-radius: 7em;
	border-radius: 7em;

}

.newbutton:hover {
  width:125px;
}

.newbutton:after,
.newbutton:before {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  display: block;
  width: inherit;
  height: 100%; 
  bottom: -120%; 
  border: none;
	-webkit-border-radius: 7em;
	-moz-border-radius: 7em;
	border-radius: 7em;
  pointer-events:none;
  z-index:-1;

} 
.newbutton:after { 
  -webkit-mask-image: -webkit-gradient(linear, right top, right bottom, from(transparent), color-stop(45%, #94c4fe;), to(rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.9))); 
  background: inherit;
  transform: scaleY(-1);
  filter:blur(0px); 
  -webkit-filter: blur(0px);
   
}

.shine { 
  width: 100px;
  height: 25px;
  margin: 10px auto;
  position: relative; 
  transform: scaleY(-1); 
  border: none;
	-webkit-border-radius: 7em;
	-moz-border-radius: 7em;
	border-radius: 7em;
  color: #000;
  font-size: 0.750em;
  text-shadow: 1px 1px 0px rgba(255,255,255,.5);
  -webkit-box-shadow:  0px 1px 3px 0px rgba(240,248,255, .2);   
    box-shadow:  0px 1px 3px 0px rgba(240,248,255, .2);
  webkit-transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */
    transition:  0.4s; /* Animation */
    transition:  all 0.4s ease-in-out;
    top:30px;
    left:0px;
}
 
.shine:before {
  content: ""; 
  width: 90px;
  height: 16px; 
  display: block;
  position: absolute;
  left: 5px; 
  border: none;
	-webkit-border-radius: 7em;
	-moz-border-radius: 7em;
	border-radius: 7em;
  background: -moz-linear-gradient(top,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%, rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%, rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, color-stop(0%,rgba(255,255,255,1)), color-stop(8%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7)), color-stop(100%,rgba(255,255,255,0)));
  background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  background: -o-linear-gradient(top,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  background: -ms-linear-gradient(top,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  background: linear-gradient(to bottom,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient( startColorstr='#ffffff', endColorstr='#00ffffff',GradientType=0 );
  webkit-transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */
    transition:  0.4s; /* Animation */
    transition:  all 0.4s ease-in-out;
}

.shine:hover { 
  
    width: 125px;
    position:relative;
    top:30px;
    left:0px;
    border: none;
	-webkit-border-radius: 7em;
	-moz-border-radius: 7em;
	border-radius: 7em;
} 

.shine:hover:before {
  content: ""; 
  width: 115px;
  display: block; 
  position: absolute;
  left: 5px;
  border: none;
	-webkit-border-radius: 7em;
	-moz-border-radius: 7em;
	border-radius: 7em;
  background: -moz-linear-gradient(top,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%, rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%, rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, color-stop(0%,rgba(255,255,255,1)), color-stop(8%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7)), color-stop(100%,rgba(255,255,255,0)));
  background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  background: -o-linear-gradient(top,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  background: -ms-linear-gradient(top,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  background: linear-gradient(to bottom,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient( startColorstr='#ffffff', endColorstr='#00ffffff',GradientType=0 );
   
}

.shine:active { 

  width:90px;
  position:relative;
  left: -18px;

}

.newbutton:before {
  z-index: 1; 
  background: #94c4fe;
  background: linear-gradient(to top, #94c4fe 31%,#d3f6fe 100%);
}

.newbutton:active {  

transform: scaleX(0.65); 

}

.newbutton:before {
  content: "";
  width: 90px; 
  height: 16px; 
  display: block; 
  position: absolute;
  top:0px;
  left: 5px;
  border: none;
	-webkit-border-radius: 7em;
	-moz-border-radius: 7em;
	border-radius: 7em;
  background: -moz-linear-gradient(top,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%, rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%, rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, color-stop(0%,rgba(255,255,255,1)), color-stop(8%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7)), color-stop(100%,rgba(255,255,255,0)));
  background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  background: -o-linear-gradient(top,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  background: -ms-linear-gradient(top,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  background: linear-gradient(to bottom,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient( startColorstr='#ffffff', endColorstr='#00ffffff',GradientType=0 );
  webkit-transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */
    transition:  0.4s; /* Animation */
    transition:  all 0.4s ease-in-out;
} 

.newbutton:hover:before {
  content: ""; 
  width: 115px;
  display: block;
  position: absolute;
  left: 5px;
  border: none;
	-webkit-border-radius: 7em;
	-moz-border-radius: 7em;
	border-radius: 7em;
  background: -moz-linear-gradient(top,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%, rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%, rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, color-stop(0%,rgba(255,255,255,1)), color-stop(8%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7)), color-stop(100%,rgba(255,255,255,0)));
  background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  background: -o-linear-gradient(top,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  background: -ms-linear-gradient(top,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  background: linear-gradient(to bottom,  rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
  filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient( startColorstr='#ffffff', endColorstr='#00ffffff',GradientType=0 );
   
}

.newbutton:active { 

transform: scaleX(0.65);

}

.newbutton:hover {
  position: relative;
  top:80px;
  left:-300px;
  background: #94c4fe;
  background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, color-stop(31%,#94c4fe), color-stop(100%,#d3f6fe));
  background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top,  #94c4fe 31%,#d3f6fe 100%); 
  background: -moz-linear-gradient(top,  #94c4fe 31%, #d3f6fe 100%);
  background: -o-linear-gradient(top,  #94c4fe 31%,#d3f6fe 100%);
  background: -ms-linear-gradient(top,  #94c4fe 31%,#d3f6fe 100%);
  background: linear-gradient(to bottom,  #94c4fe 31%,#d3f6fe 100%);
  filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient( startColorstr='#94c4fe', endColorstr='#d3f6fe',GradientType=0 ); 
    width: 125px; 
    border: none;
	-webkit-border-radius: 7em;
	-moz-border-radius: 7em;
	border-radius: 7em;
}

And the HTML

<div class="newbutton">
<div class="shine"></div>
</div>

Thanks. Note: the .shine class is the :before pseudo class I added to the button which does not have it by default. This happened when I made the button upside down apparently. Really weird.

It does for me in a Codepen.

image
image1090×268 29.3 KB

(Yellow dot indicates i’m forcing a hover on the newbutton)
Though for some reason your code generates two ‘button’ images for me…