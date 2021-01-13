How to change :before pseudo class width on hover?

Hi all! I just joined here, and I have a big problem and a question. So, I’m trying to make a button mirror image. I have gotten this far. My problem is with the button’s :before pseudo class, which is colored white. When I hover over my button, this pseudo class will not change to match the width of the button itself. I have tried a ton of ways to make it work, but all to no avail. My code is this :
position: relative;
top:80px;
left:-300px;
background: #94c4fe;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #94c4fe 31%,#d3f6fe 100%);
filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient( startColorstr='#94c4fe', endColorstr='#d3f6fe',GradientType=0 );
-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 1px 3px 0px rgba(240,248,255, .2);
box-shadow: 0px 1px 3px 0px rgba(240,248,255, .2);
width: 100px;
height: 25px;
margin: 10px auto;
transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
border: none;
-webkit-border-radius: 7em;
-moz-border-radius: 7em;
border-radius: 7em;
}
.newbutton:hover {
width:125px;
}
.newbutton:after,
.newbutton:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
display: block;
width: inherit;
height: 100%;
bottom: -120%;
border: none;
-webkit-border-radius: 7em;
-moz-border-radius: 7em;
border-radius: 7em;
pointer-events:none;
z-index:-1;
}
.newbutton:after {
-webkit-mask-image: -webkit-gradient(linear, right top, right bottom, from(transparent), color-stop(45%, #94c4fe;), to(rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.9)));
background: inherit;
transform: scaleY(-1);
filter:blur(0px);
-webkit-filter: blur(0px);
}
.shine {
width: 100px;
height: 25px;
margin: 10px auto;
position: relative;
transform: scaleY(-1);
border: none;
-webkit-border-radius: 7em;
-moz-border-radius: 7em;
border-radius: 7em;
color: #000;
font-size: 0.750em;
text-shadow: 1px 1px 0px rgba(255,255,255,.5);
-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 1px 3px 0px rgba(240,248,255, .2);
box-shadow: 0px 1px 3px 0px rgba(240,248,255, .2);
webkit-transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */
transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
top:30px;
left:0px;
}
.shine:before {
content: "";
width: 90px;
height: 16px;
display: block;
position: absolute;
left: 5px;
border: none;
-webkit-border-radius: 7em;
-moz-border-radius: 7em;
border-radius: 7em;
background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%, rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%, rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, color-stop(0%,rgba(255,255,255,1)), color-stop(8%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7)), color-stop(100%,rgba(255,255,255,0)));
background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
background: -o-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
background: -ms-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient( startColorstr='#ffffff', endColorstr='#00ffffff',GradientType=0 );
webkit-transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */
transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
}
.shine:hover {
width: 125px;
position:relative;
top:30px;
left:0px;
border: none;
-webkit-border-radius: 7em;
-moz-border-radius: 7em;
border-radius: 7em;
}
.shine:hover:before {
content: "";
width: 115px;
display: block;
position: absolute;
left: 5px;
border: none;
-webkit-border-radius: 7em;
-moz-border-radius: 7em;
border-radius: 7em;
background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%, rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%, rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, color-stop(0%,rgba(255,255,255,1)), color-stop(8%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7)), color-stop(100%,rgba(255,255,255,0)));
background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
background: -o-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
background: -ms-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient( startColorstr='#ffffff', endColorstr='#00ffffff',GradientType=0 );
}
.shine:active {
width:90px;
position:relative;
left: -18px;
}
.newbutton:before {
z-index: 1;
background: #94c4fe;
background: linear-gradient(to top, #94c4fe 31%,#d3f6fe 100%);
}
.newbutton:active {
transform: scaleX(0.65);
}
.newbutton:before {
content: "";
width: 90px;
height: 16px;
display: block;
position: absolute;
top:0px;
left: 5px;
border: none;
-webkit-border-radius: 7em;
-moz-border-radius: 7em;
border-radius: 7em;
background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%, rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%, rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, color-stop(0%,rgba(255,255,255,1)), color-stop(8%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7)), color-stop(100%,rgba(255,255,255,0)));
background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
background: -o-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
background: -ms-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient( startColorstr='#ffffff', endColorstr='#00ffffff',GradientType=0 );
webkit-transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */
transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
}
.newbutton:hover:before {
content: "";
width: 115px;
display: block;
position: absolute;
left: 5px;
border: none;
-webkit-border-radius: 7em;
-moz-border-radius: 7em;
border-radius: 7em;
background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%, rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%, rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, color-stop(0%,rgba(255,255,255,1)), color-stop(8%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7)), color-stop(100%,rgba(255,255,255,0)));
background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
background: -o-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
background: -ms-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%);
filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient( startColorstr='#ffffff', endColorstr='#00ffffff',GradientType=0 );
}
.newbutton:active {
transform: scaleX(0.65);
}
.newbutton:hover {
position: relative;
top:80px;
left:-300px;
background: #94c4fe;
background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, color-stop(31%,#94c4fe), color-stop(100%,#d3f6fe));
background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top, #94c4fe 31%,#d3f6fe 100%);
background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, #94c4fe 31%, #d3f6fe 100%);
background: -o-linear-gradient(top, #94c4fe 31%,#d3f6fe 100%);
background: -ms-linear-gradient(top, #94c4fe 31%,#d3f6fe 100%);
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #94c4fe 31%,#d3f6fe 100%);
filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient( startColorstr='#94c4fe', endColorstr='#d3f6fe',GradientType=0 );
width: 125px;
border: none;
-webkit-border-radius: 7em;
-moz-border-radius: 7em;
border-radius: 7em;
}
And the HTML
<div class="newbutton">
<div class="shine"></div>
</div>
Thanks. Note: the .shine class is the :before pseudo class I added to the button which does not have it by default. This happened when I made the button upside down apparently. Really weird.