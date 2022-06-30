How to change a normal dropdown to an auto populating dropdown on wooocomerce product page?

I am working on setting up a woocommerce shop.

We have a requirement where the customer would be able to choose a product and when a product is chosen, a subsequent dropdown would be populated with the variants of the products. When the variant is chosen the price would be displayed

I am able to change the <select> tag to a <datalist> , but the functionality is breaking and the dependency between two is lost.

Please advise on how I may be able to use a data list instead of a dropdowns while maintain the product/variant conditions

Example – 50 US states in first datalist and the second data list to list the counties for that state and when the county is selected the pricing would be shown

Wordpress Version - 5.8

Woocommerce Version - 6.4.1

Below is the code that I am trying version to fix. Please advise if this is right of I use another option or a plugin that could help