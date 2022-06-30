How to change a normal dropdown to an auto populating dropdown on wooocomerce product page?

I am working on setting up a woocommerce shop.
We have a requirement where the customer would be able to choose a product and when a product is chosen, a subsequent dropdown would be populated with the variants of the products. When the variant is chosen the price would be displayed
I am able to change the
<select> tag to a
<datalist>, but the functionality is breaking and the dependency between two is lost.
Please advise on how I may be able to use a data list instead of a dropdowns while maintain the product/variant conditions
Example – 50 US states in first datalist and the second data list to list the counties for that state and when the county is selected the pricing would be shown
Wordpress Version - 5.8
Woocommerce Version - 6.4.1
Below is the code that I am trying version to fix. Please advise if this is right of I use another option or a plugin that could help
if ( ! function_exists( 'wc_dropdown_variation_attribute_options' ) ) {
/**
* Output a list of variation attributes for use in the cart forms.
*
* @param array $args Arguments.
* @since 2.4.0
*/
function wc_dropdown_variation_attribute_options( $args = array() ) {
$args = wp_parse_args(
apply_filters( 'woocommerce_dropdown_variation_attribute_options_args', $args ),
array(
'options' => false,
'attribute' => false,
'product' => false,
'selected' => false,
'name' => '',
'id' => '',
'class' => '',
'show_option_none' => __( 'Choose an option', 'woocommerce' ),
)
);
// Get selected value.
if ( false === $args['selected'] && $args['attribute'] && $args['product'] instanceof WC_Product ) {
$selected_key = 'attribute_' . sanitize_title( $args['attribute'] );
// phpcs:disable WordPress.Security.NonceVerification.Recommended
$args['selected'] = isset( $_REQUEST[ $selected_key ] ) ? wc_clean( wp_unslash( $_REQUEST[ $selected_key ] ) ) : $args['product']->get_variation_default_attribute( $args['attribute'] );
// phpcs:enable WordPress.Security.NonceVerification.Recommended
}
$options = $args['options'];
$product = $args['product'];
$attribute = $args['attribute'];
$name = $args['name'] ? $args['name'] : 'attribute_' . sanitize_title( $attribute );
$id = $args['id'] ? $args['id'] : sanitize_title( $attribute );
$class = $args['class'];
$show_option_none = (bool) $args['show_option_none'];
$show_option_none_text = $args['show_option_none'] ? $args['show_option_none'] : __( 'Choose an option', 'woocommerce' );
if ( empty( $options ) && ! empty( $product ) && ! empty( $attribute ) ) {
$attributes = $product->get_variation_attributes();
$options = $attributes[ $attribute ];
}
$html = '<input list="' . ( $id ) . '"class="' . esc_attr( $class ) . '" name="' . esc_attr( $name ) . '" data-attribute_name="attribute_' . esc_attr( sanitize_title( $attribute ) ) . '" data-show_option_none="' . ( $show_option_none ? 'yes' : 'no' ) . '">';
$html .= '<datalist id="' . esc_attr( $id ) . '" >';
$html .= '<option value="">' . esc_html( $show_option_none_text ) . '</option>';
if ( ! empty( $options ) ) {
if ( $product && taxonomy_exists( $attribute ) ) {
// Get terms if this is a taxonomy - ordered. We need the names too.
$terms = wc_get_product_terms(
$product->get_id(),
$attribute,
array(
'fields' => 'all',
)
);
foreach ( $terms as $term ) {
if ( in_array( $term->slug, $options, true ) ) {
$html .= '<option value="' . esc_attr( $term->slug ) . '" ' . selected( sanitize_title( $args['selected'] ), $term->slug, false ) . '>' . esc_html( apply_filters( 'woocommerce_variation_option_name', $term->name, $term, $attribute, $product ) ) . '</option>';
}
}
} else {
foreach ( $options as $option ) {
// This handles < 2.4.0 bw compatibility where text attributes were not sanitized.
$selected = sanitize_title( $args['selected'] ) === $args['selected'] ? selected( $args['selected'], sanitize_title( $option ), false ) : selected( $args['selected'], $option, false );
$html .= '<option value="' . esc_attr( $option ) . '" ' . $selected . '>' . esc_html( apply_filters( 'woocommerce_variation_option_name', $option, null, $attribute, $product ) ) . '</option>';
}
}
}
$html .= '</datalist>';
// phpcs:ignore WordPress.Security.EscapeOutput.OutputNotEscaped
echo apply_filters( 'woocommerce_dropdown_variation_attribute_options_html', $html, $args );
}
}