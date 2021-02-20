How to center this image

This image displays in the top left corner of this black background. How can I center it?
Here’s the code:
#box{
background-color: #000;
width: 500px;
height: 415px;
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-image: url('../img/touch.png');
}
The following link may be helpful:
Have you tried setting the background-position to 50% or indeed
background-position:center;
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/background-position
Please use this code.
#box{
background-color: red;
width: 500px;
height: 415px;
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-size: cover;
background-position: center center;
background-image: url('https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1613674131999-95ffb9a32caa?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxlZGl0b3JpYWwtZmVlZHwxOXx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=500&q=60');
}