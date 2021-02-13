How to center this iamge

This image displays in the top left corner of this black background. How can I center it?

Here’s the code:

#box{
background-color: #000;
width: 500px;
height: 415px;
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-image: url('../img/touch.png');
}
The following link may be helpful:

https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/pr_background-image.asp