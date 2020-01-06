How to center a form?

I have a form which is just a button inside of a div that represents a box.
How can I center the form - and thus the button - inside the parent div box?
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
does this help…
coothead
All I needed was this line…
.subscription form {
text-align: center;
}
I was wondering if that might work, but that sure is a weird attribute for centering an object?!
The
text-align: center attribute centers inline-elements
such as text, span, img, inputs etc.
The
margin: auto attribute centers block-level elements
such as div, p, h1 - h6 ,ul, li etc.
We are talking here about horizontally, of course.
coothead
Then I don’t follow why that works, because I have…
<form id="123offer" action="" post="">
<fieldset>
<input type="submit" name="chooseOffer" class="button" value=Get offer" />
</fieldset>
</form>
form#123offer{
text-align: center;
}
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
The form element is a block-level element and
as such
text-align: center; applied to it will
horizontally center all inline elements that happen
to be within it’s confines.
Also note that there is no need for
/> inHTML5.
coothead
So you can apply text-align: center to block-level elements, and if they have child inline elements then it will apply?
I’m not even sure what my site is written in?! I think it is coded in HTML4…
Thanks!
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
form {
max-width: 64em;
margin: auto;
}
…wil horizontally center the form in the page.
form {
max-width: 64em;
margin: auto;
text-align: center;
}
…will horizontally center
<input type="submit">
within the confines of the form element
Start coding in HTML5 , it is now the norm.
Here is the very basic layout…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>untitled document</title>
</head>
<body>
</body>
</html>
coothead
Okay, gotcha!
Unfortunately my site is written in whatever?? so I’ll have to live with that for now. But for v2.0 I will upgrade to HTML5 and CSS3 or whatever is the latest.
