How To Care For & Maintain Garden Furniture?

How to Care for Outdoor Furniture We round up some tricks of the trade for keeping your outdoor furniture in tip-top shape all season long.

Aluminum: Aluminum is a near-perfect metal for outdoor furniture as it cannot rust, is lightweight and is durable. The aluminum used by BINLET is powder coated and 1,8mm to 3mm thick, which ensures a surface resistant to knocks and scratches. Due to its inability to rust, our aluminum furniture is ideal for seaside use. Carefree maintenance we recommend washing it down regularly with warm soapy water.

Teak: Teak has all the attributes needed for excellent outdoor furnishings. It resists decay, repels water, doesn’t shrink or swell, ages well, and is incredibly strong.

Teak's secret lies in its tight grain and natural oils. of moisture protects the wood from warping.In order to maintain the teak is recommended to clean the surface with water and neutral soap.It is also recommended the application of speci!c oils for Teak in order to renew its natural softness and moisture.Do not use products with alcohol or chemical substances.

Fiber: High-density polyethylene wicker developed to meet all standard speci!cations for outdoor furniture. This weaving material offers carefree outdoor furniture, UV resistant, weatherproof and temperature resistant, strong and durable, colorfast,scratch-free easy to clean, environmentally friendly and 100% recyclable.

Polywood:is made from different blends of thermoformed plastics, UV-inhibited pigment systems, foaming compounds,and selected process additives. Polywood has exceptional resistance to corrosive substances such as oil, salt spray and other environmental stresses. Products made with Polywood have excellent weathering resistance and require no maintenance when used in outdoor applications.

Fabrics: Innovative fabrics designed to withstand all of weather, ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications. Sunbrella fibers are steeped in top quality dyes during the manufacturing process making it ultra-durable. The finishing treatment applied to all Sunbrella fabrics repels liquids and dirt, making them extremely easy to keep clean. Sunbrella fabrics can be machine washed at 40ºC. Fabrics covers that cannot be removed for washing can be cleaned with a soft-bristle brush and soapy water. Rinse with clear water and let air dry.