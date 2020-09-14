How to capture audio stream for youtube video embedded in electron app?

#1

I have been looking for a way to capture audio for a an embedded youtube video in my electron app, all the solutions I found where for the Web media API which it seems that it only works with microphone, is there any way to accomplish that?

#2

Not touching that with a 100’ pole, as i’m fairly sure “Help me steal audio from a youtube video” is grounds for lawsuits.

#3

I’m not stealing anything, I’m just working on an app that helps in taking note from videos and one of the features is speech2text

#4

You can feed the stream to YouTube’s own speech to text api.

#5

If the video has closed captioning enabled, go under the video to the three dots menu, and choose ‘open transcript’.

Youtube’s already done it for you in that case.