How to capture audio stream for youtube video embedded in electron app?

I have been looking for a way to capture audio for a an embedded youtube video in my electron app, all the solutions I found where for the Web media API which it seems that it only works with microphone, is there any way to accomplish that?
Not touching that with a 100’ pole, as i’m fairly sure “Help me steal audio from a youtube video” is grounds for lawsuits.
1 Like
I’m not stealing anything, I’m just working on an app that helps in taking note from videos and one of the features is speech2text
You can feed the stream to YouTube’s own speech to text api.