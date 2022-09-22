How to cancel 'inherit' css rule by another rule

HTML & CSS
#1

Let’s suppose there is this rule in css:

.tab a {
  color: inherit;
}

and further I want to cancel this rule without changing this css file but in another css file. I want the links in the .tab element to be styled according to rules higher up in hierarchy as if this color: inherit did not exist. So far the only way I’ve found is to set the color explicitly again, for example:

.tab a {
  color: orange;
}

But in this case I have to repeat the same colour that was specified in another css file and it also has other issues like cancelling any previous :hover styles, etc. so there may be even more stuff to repeat. I was hoping for some special keyword like none, auto, etc. but there doesn’t seem to be any. The idea is I don’t want to change css provided by a framework but add my own modifications in another css file that is loaded later in the document.