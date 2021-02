<img src="http://www.mydomain.com/localDirectory/myImage.jpg">

I can call the above path an absolute path.

<img src="../localDirectory/myImage.jpg">

I can call the above path a relative path.

<img src="/localDirectory/myImage.jpg">

How can I call the above path?

Calling it “a local absolute path” possible?

Do you have any good names for discriminating the 3 paths above?

Do you have another path for adding to the 3 paths above?