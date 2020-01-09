How to call node.js function from browser without framework

I picked a tutorial from the internet with these code:

// calc.js const add = (x,y) => x + y; const multiply = (x, y) => x * y; module.exports = { add, multiply };

and

// index.js const cal = require('./cal'); console.log(calc.add(2, 3)); console.log(calc.multiply(2, 3));

They are good example but how do I call the functions from browser something like this:

// index.js const http = require('http'); const fs = require('fs'); const calc = require('./calc'); var handleRequest = (request, response) => { response.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/html' }); fs.readFile('./index.html', null, function (error, data) { if (error) { response.writeHead(404); respone.write('Whoops! File not found!'); } else { response.write(data); } response.end(); }); }; http.createServer(handleRequest).listen(8000);

and

// index.html < script> console.log(calc.add(2, 3)); console.log(calc.multiply(2, 3)); </ script>

Can this be possible and how? Noted that Content-Type isn’t the issue and the reason I want to do this is because I want to use some require() functions.

If this isn’t possible, what is the way to do it.

Thank you,