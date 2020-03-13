How to call my child button component in my parent app-root component in “row-fluid div”

I have created a simple application in Angular8, and using some routing link and components.
on click on left Navigation I want call that component in my middle of the body as per attached screen shot.
My workings for:
/** app-routing.module.ts **/
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { Routes, RouterModule } from '@angular/router';
import { ButtonComponent } from './button/button.component';
import { CardsComponent } from './cards/cards.component';
import { PageNotFoundComponent } from './page-not-found/page-not-found.component';
const routes: Routes = [
{path: 'button', component: ButtonComponent},
{path: 'cards', component: CardsComponent},
{path: '', redirectTo: '/button', pathMatch:'full'},
{path: '**', component:PageNotFoundComponent}
];
@NgModule({
imports: [RouterModule.forRoot(routes)],
exports: [RouterModule]
})
export class AppRoutingModule { }
I have written all my HTML code in app.compnent.html
/**app.compnent.html**/
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppRoutingModule } from './app-routing.module';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { ButtonComponent } from './button/button.component';
import { CardsComponent } from './cards/cards.component';
import { PageNotFoundComponent } from './page-not-found/page-not-found.component';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent,
ButtonComponent,
CardsComponent,
PageNotFoundComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
AppRoutingModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }