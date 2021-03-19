How to call a function

JavaScript
#1

Hi,

still getting my JavaScript feet wet

i have been struggling with this one

here is what i am working on

<script>

        function bark(name, weight) {

            if (weight > 20) {

                console.log(name + " says WOOF WOOF");

            }else {

                console.log(name + " says woof woof");

            }
 
        }

    </script>

and my function name and arguments (i do get that)

bark ("rover, 23);

if i call the bark function, the arguments are assigned to the parameters

i dont get how the name (“bark”) and weight (20) are assigned as the given function name and weight code (before any thing has been assigned)

i think i am missing a step here

i hope i am making sense … tricky concept for me

please pass on the proper code for calling this function, i will study it and maybe learn something!

and i am happy to see any other advice here!

MANY THANKS!

#2

When the JavaScript interpreter gets to the function called bark, it doesn’t run the code that’s in the function. Instead it just remembers that there is a function there called bark.

function bark(name, weight) {
    ...
}

Whenever you use the bark function, which is the word bark followed by information in () parenthesis, it then passes the arguments that you give it to the function.

For example with bark("rover", 23) the first argument is the string "rover" and the second argument is the number 23

When those arguments are passed to the bark function, they are received inside of the function as parameters in the same order that they’re given. With the bark function, those parameters are called name and weight

The argument "rover" is received by the bark function as parameter called name inside of that function. The other argument 23 is received by the bark function as a parameter called weight.

When the bark("rover", 23) command takes place, that is when JavaScript goes to the bark function to run the code that’s inside of there. When that function finishes, code execution returns to whatever is after the `bark(“rover”, 23) command.

The following tweet from Wes Bos is the best way I’ve seen to put many of these terms into context: