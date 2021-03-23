How to call a function

Hi,
still getting my JavaScript feet wet
i have been struggling with this one
here is what i am working on
<script>
function bark(name, weight) {
if (weight > 20) {
console.log(name + " says WOOF WOOF");
}else {
console.log(name + " says woof woof");
}
}
</script>
and my function name and arguments (i do get that)
bark ("rover, 23);
if i call the bark function, the arguments are assigned to the parameters
i dont get how the name (“bark”) and weight (20) are assigned as the given function name and weight code (before any thing has been assigned)
i think i am missing a step here
i hope i am making sense … tricky concept for me
please pass on the proper code for calling this function, i will study it and maybe learn something!
and i am happy to see any other advice here!
MANY THANKS!