How to call a function

Hi,

still getting my JavaScript feet wet

i have been struggling with this one

here is what i am working on

<script> function bark(name, weight) { if (weight > 20) { console.log(name + " says WOOF WOOF"); }else { console.log(name + " says woof woof"); } } </script>

and my function name and arguments (i do get that)

bark ("rover, 23);

if i call the bark function, the arguments are assigned to the parameters

i dont get how the name (“bark”) and weight (20) are assigned as the given function name and weight code (before any thing has been assigned)

i think i am missing a step here

i hope i am making sense … tricky concept for me

please pass on the proper code for calling this function, i will study it and maybe learn something!

and i am happy to see any other advice here!

MANY THANKS!