How to call a function from class one into a function in class two?

Hi everyone !

My question is same as title, I am trying to make a function in class 1 work in another function in class 2.

I tried extends MyFirstClass in second class but didnt work, I tried to include $pdo instance into function I am calling but got error undeffined pdo.

Can some one help me please, Thanks

Here are my classes they are in different files.

Class 1 which is working fine:

class MyFirstClass { private $pdo; public function __construct($pdo) { $this->pdo = $pdo; } function runQuery($query, $params) { $stmt = $this->pdo->prepare($query); $stmt->execute($params); return $stmt; } }

And here is my second class:

require "db.php"; require "MyFirstClass.php"; class MySecondClass { function getMemberByUsername($username) { $call_func = new MyFirstClass(); $query = "Select * from users where username = ?"; $result = $call_func->runQuery($query, array($username)); return $result; } }

Here is usaqe in index.php