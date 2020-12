Hi!I have an array of y-axis values continuously distributed over a timebased x-axis. If I now draw a line between the first and the last y-value, how can I calculate the green upper surfaces and then subtract the red lower surfaces? (See attached Screenshot. Ignore the vertical line lengths, just interpret it as single point values)

I just need a code reference in javascript, python or C++ … so I get the principle.

Thanks!

Sascha