How to build valuable backlinks?

Not at all. I fixed-width website and a mobile version belong in the 90s. What about people with tablets and smaller screens? They don’t want to see a horizontal scrollbar.
Nofollow links and harmful acts are definitely not the goal,
but how do people make their sites popular, how can I spread the word “hey! check it out, this is my joke website, hope you’ll like it and have fun!”
This can be done via putting out my links. So, somehow I have to earn valuable backlinks, but at the same time I want many many people to know about my site…
Well, the mobile version runs on tablets - no horizontal scrollbar
But I see your point, and thanks for the reply, you made me think about improving this.
Sounds very much like a social media post to me.
Backlinks in the SEO context are the secondary effect. They are the snow wrapping the snowball as it goes down the hill.
Note, also, that we never said you can’t ever put your link out there somewhere. What was discouraged was the idea of creating backlinks with the intention of manipulating search ranking. This concept is different from simply trying to get word-of-mouth out. It’s the difference between writing an email where you’re talking about jokes and you mention you’ve got a website, and writing a spam advertisement.
I feel like the most useful way is to write genuine, high-quality articles for high-authority websites and send those to websites who offer guest posts. This way you’ll receive organic traffic back to your site.
(Before it gets deleted) That, right there, is an example of how NOT to ‘create’ backlinks, as that post gets flagged as spam.
If you are joining a forum for the purposes of posting your link, prepare to be banned. A lot. And probably made fun of for trying to spam your link on a NOFOLLOW forum, at that.
That seems clear enough to me, yet the three (deleted) posts before @m_hutley’s all contained Spam links (and all three members were banned as a result). Why waste your time on things you have been told will not work? And why do people persist in posting here suggesting that forums are a good place to get backlinks? Beats me.
I forgot to mention that I have twitter and FB and insta sites.
So one more vote for guest posting
Do you have any actionable ideas how to reach out to the websites?
Because I tried that, but there were no replies
So something should be done in an other way, I have to figure out what is that.
There are a lot of SEO related sites which suggest to place your link to forums.
E.g. this forum site was on a list like that. But I found a better use of the forum and this is more helpful for me.
This forum appears on many lists, most/all stating that you can get “dofollow” (sic) backlinks here - despite the fact that links on SP have been nofollow since well before I joined, nearly ten years ago. The kind of people who perpetrate these myths aren’t interested in facts. That’s why you need to be very careful in following advice from the internet, and always check it against the search engines’ TOS (and those of any site on which you post) to avoid problems.
This forum site has very many members who have joined up for the purpose of placing their “backlinks” here. The list of banned accounts, IPs and deleted posts is full of them.
It’s called Spam, and there is a zero tolerance policy to it.
See, that sentence there, tells me you’re on a dark path.
You’re looking at sites and evaluating them on “Can I spam my link here”. You’ve gone over from “getting word of mouth” out to countering your own statement of
Very slippery slope. You may want to reevaluate what your efforts are doing.
Once again, to all posters, do not use this - or any other forum thread - for link-dropping.
We now have
five six members who have tried to Spam this thread and who have been suspended as a result.
You will not get a link. You will get a ban.
The most valuable links are those that are posted on someone’s high domain ranking domains.
I can give you an example from my travel blog. I traveled around Australia and I have a lot of posts about it on my website.
The strategy is:
- First I find travel related, high DR domains.
- I search their website and find if they don’t have or only have a few articles about Australia.
- Then, I approach them saying: "I noticed you don’t have any posts about Australia. I wonder if I can contribute to your site by writing a guest post.
- I got many good replies and the conversion rate is high. It is true, I have to do some work (can be outsourced too) but in return I get a good quality, long term relationship backlink that is most valuable then 100 forums backlinks.
This strategy applies to any niche. You simply find a gap in their blog and ask them if you can fill the gap with your guest post.
Other newest strategy is to create infographics and send them to website owners and ask if they are interested having your infographic on their website (obviously with dofollow link). This is the easiest way as you don’t have to write anything, but you have to create an infographic.
Hi I sympathise - really! Getting valid backlinks is a hard uphill process, that is why they are so valuable. To rephrase what many here have said - the idea is not to ask for or generate your own links but to have content that others will WANT to promote.
Many forums PARTICULARLY this one has members that devote their own time to helping others solve problems. That is why it is somewhat infuriating to read a post and realise they are simply using you to post a link.
I think with a jokes website you have an even more uphill struggle since any links will probably only appear on FB shares etc. Sorry to say it but you are not reallly offering a useful service or innovative insight that people will rush to talk about. You need to think more laterally.
As a first thought, if I was in your position I would look at doing something like - ‘Joke of the day’ People could include on their website a link to your site that automatically displays a new joke each day and you have a voluntary promotional and valid backlink.
Also think what people might search for - I cant see many people searching for jokes, but how about a section for jokes for best man speeches, public speaking, particular topics.
The question is not really about getting backlinks it is more about providing content that people will want to talk about, recommend and refer to.
It seems to me that buying links and inserting them manually are very different things. It seems to me that relevant and authoritative links will do more value than spammed 1000 links, for example. I recommend not to use exchanges and other resources, as you can get under the Google filter.
