How to build valuable backlinks?

Hi I sympathise - really! Getting valid backlinks is a hard uphill process, that is why they are so valuable. To rephrase what many here have said - the idea is not to ask for or generate your own links but to have content that others will WANT to promote.
Many forums PARTICULARLY this one has members that devote their own time to helping others solve problems. That is why it is somewhat infuriating to read a post and realise they are simply using you to post a link.
I think with a jokes website you have an even more uphill struggle since any links will probably only appear on FB shares etc. Sorry to say it but you are not reallly offering a useful service or innovative insight that people will rush to talk about. You need to think more laterally.
As a first thought, if I was in your position I would look at doing something like - ‘Joke of the day’ People could include on their website a link to your site that automatically displays a new joke each day and you have a voluntary promotional and valid backlink.
Also think what people might search for - I cant see many people searching for jokes, but how about a section for jokes for best man speeches, public speaking, particular topics.
The question is not really about getting backlinks it is more about providing content that people will want to talk about, recommend and refer to.