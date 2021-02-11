How to build valuable backlinks?

JokestJokes: JokestJokes: ow do people make their sites popular, how can I spread the word “hey! check it out, this is my joke website, hope you’ll like it and have fun!”

Sounds very much like a social media post to me.

JokestJokes: JokestJokes: This can be done via putting out my links. So, somehow I have to earn valuable backlinks, but at the same time I want many many people to know about my site…

Backlinks in the SEO context are the secondary effect. They are the snow wrapping the snowball as it goes down the hill.

Note, also, that we never said you can’t ever put your link out there somewhere. What was discouraged was the idea of creating backlinks with the intention of manipulating search ranking. This concept is different from simply trying to get word-of-mouth out. It’s the difference between writing an email where you’re talking about jokes and you mention you’ve got a website, and writing a spam advertisement.