How to build valuable backlinks?

Guest posting is one of the best and valuable ways to get white hat quality backlinks. Let me know if you need help with guest posting
There are many techniques to generate valuable backlinks such as:
Social Bookmarking
Guest Posting
Blog Commenting
Classifies Ads Submission
Forums
Sorry, but as explained above, links which you place yourself are not regarded as valuable by search engines, and may do more harm than good.
As for using forums for backlinks … Any reputable site - including forums - will mark user-submitted links “nofollow”, as we do here. Link-dropping on forums is more likely to get you banned from the site than anything else. It will certainly get you banned from SitePoint forums.
Hello!
Thank you for pointing this out!
Although the site is not responsive in web browser,
it has a mobile version.
I suppose that should be enough,
or
the responsive site would mean a great plus in your experience?
Hi!
Well, good luck for us then!
If I have something which worked, I will share.
I hope here in the forum we can smart it out
hm…, I honestly think that my content is good , and way better than the other joke sites.
Hello!
Thanks for the tips!
I will see into this social bookmarking, and classified ads
and guest posting worth a try, too, as above suggested.
I have a few blog comments and forums - where it was adequate -, but I do not want to be banned and make any harm.
Are you experienced in all of these?
Not at all. I fixed-width website and a mobile version belong in the 90s. What about people with tablets and smaller screens? They don’t want to see a horizontal scrollbar.
Hi!
Nofollow links and harmful acts are definitely not the goal,
but how do people make their sites popular, how can I spread the word “hey! check it out, this is my joke website, hope you’ll like it and have fun!”
This can be done via putting out my links. So, somehow I have to earn valuable backlinks, but at the same time I want many many people to know about my site…
Well, the mobile version runs on tablets - no horizontal scrollbar
But I see your point, and thanks for the reply, you made me think about improving this.
Sounds very much like a social media post to me.
Backlinks in the SEO context are the secondary effect. They are the snow wrapping the snowball as it goes down the hill.
Note, also, that we never said you can’t ever put your link out there somewhere. What was discouraged was the idea of creating backlinks with the intention of manipulating search ranking. This concept is different from simply trying to get word-of-mouth out. It’s the difference between writing an email where you’re talking about jokes and you mention you’ve got a website, and writing a spam advertisement.
I feel like the most useful way is to write genuine, high-quality articles for high-authority websites and send those to websites who offer guest posts. This way you’ll receive organic traffic back to your site.
(Before it gets deleted) That, right there, is an example of how NOT to ‘create’ backlinks, as that post gets flagged as spam.
If you are joining a forum for the purposes of posting your link, prepare to be banned. A lot. And probably made fun of for trying to spam your link on a NOFOLLOW forum, at that.
That seems clear enough to me, yet the three (deleted) posts before @m_hutley’s all contained Spam links (and all three members were banned as a result). Why waste your time on things you have been told will not work? And why do people persist in posting here suggesting that forums are a good place to get backlinks? Beats me.
I forgot to mention that I have twitter and FB and insta sites.
Hello
Thank you!
So one more vote for guest posting
Do you have any actionable ideas how to reach out to the websites?
Because I tried that, but there were no replies
So something should be done in an other way, I have to figure out what is that.
There are a lot of SEO related sites which suggest to place your link to forums.
E.g. this forum site was on a list like that. But I found a better use of the forum and this is more helpful for me.
This forum appears on many lists, most/all stating that you can get “dofollow” (sic) backlinks here - despite the fact that links on SP have been nofollow since well before I joined, nearly ten years ago. The kind of people who perpetrate these myths aren’t interested in facts. That’s why you need to be very careful in following advice from the internet, and always check it against the search engines’ TOS (and those of any site on which you post) to avoid problems.
This forum site has very many members who have joined up for the purpose of placing their “backlinks” here. The list of banned accounts, IPs and deleted posts is full of them.
It’s called Spam, and there is a zero tolerance policy to it.
See, that sentence there, tells me you’re on a dark path.
You’re looking at sites and evaluating them on “Can I spam my link here”. You’ve gone over from “getting word of mouth” out to countering your own statement of
Very slippery slope. You may want to reevaluate what your efforts are doing.