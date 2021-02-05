How to build valuable backlinks?

Hello!
Thank you! This is actually an actionable advice, great that you shared!
Hello!
Thank you!
Yes, I would like to earn backlinks, I am getting familiar with the rules (thx for the links),
but if after 80+ sent emails, with only 3-4 negative replies,
I feel that something is odd and I have to figure it out and make it work…
I did not send out email templates, I choose the sites and the authors, I wrote my own words…
So this is a part of why I am stucked
Well, your site isn’t responsive. I imagine a lot of people will be put of visiting or linking to a site that isn’t responsive.
The same here. I`m trying to find quality backlinks to add to my webpage but nothing works.
I have read that guest blogging is one of the best options to get a quality backlinks.
Quote from the Google link posted above:
The best way to get other sites to create high-quality, relevant links to yours is to create unique, relevant content that can naturally gain popularity in the Internet community. Creating good content pays off: Links are usually editorial votes given by choice, and the more useful content you have, the greater the chances someone else will find that content valuable to their readers and link to it.
Ie. don’t cheat the system, it doesn’t work.
As an aside to the quest for “backlinks”, with over half of all web traffic now coming from mobile devices, being mobile friendly has become a ranking factor. So that is something that can be worked on that is under your control.
Guest posting is one of the best and valuable ways to get white hat quality backlinks. Let me know if you need help with guest posting
There are many techniques to generate valuable backlinks such as:
Social Bookmarking
Guest Posting
Blog Commenting
Classifies Ads Submission
Forums
Sorry, but as explained above, links which you place yourself are not regarded as valuable by search engines, and may do more harm than good.
As for using forums for backlinks … Any reputable site - including forums - will mark user-submitted links “nofollow”, as we do here. Link-dropping on forums is more likely to get you banned from the site than anything else. It will certainly get you banned from SitePoint forums.
Hello!
Thank you for pointing this out!
Although the site is not responsive in web browser,
it has a mobile version.
I suppose that should be enough,
or
the responsive site would mean a great plus in your experience?
Hi!
Well, good luck for us then!
If I have something which worked, I will share.
I hope here in the forum we can smart it out
hm…, I honestly think that my content is good , and way better than the other joke sites.
Hello!
Thanks for the tips!
I will see into this social bookmarking, and classified ads
and guest posting worth a try, too, as above suggested.
I have a few blog comments and forums - where it was adequate -, but I do not want to be banned and make any harm.
Are you experienced in all of these?
Not at all. I fixed-width website and a mobile version belong in the 90s. What about people with tablets and smaller screens? They don’t want to see a horizontal scrollbar.
Hi!
Nofollow links and harmful acts are definitely not the goal,
but how do people make their sites popular, how can I spread the word “hey! check it out, this is my joke website, hope you’ll like it and have fun!”
This can be done via putting out my links. So, somehow I have to earn valuable backlinks, but at the same time I want many many people to know about my site…
Well, the mobile version runs on tablets - no horizontal scrollbar
But I see your point, and thanks for the reply, you made me think about improving this.
Sounds very much like a social media post to me.
Backlinks in the SEO context are the secondary effect. They are the snow wrapping the snowball as it goes down the hill.
Note, also, that we never said you can’t ever put your link out there somewhere. What was discouraged was the idea of creating backlinks with the intention of manipulating search ranking. This concept is different from simply trying to get word-of-mouth out. It’s the difference between writing an email where you’re talking about jokes and you mention you’ve got a website, and writing a spam advertisement.
I feel like the most useful way is to write genuine, high-quality articles for high-authority websites and send those to websites who offer guest posts. This way you’ll receive organic traffic back to your site.
