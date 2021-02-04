How to build valuable backlinks?

Most search engines regard links which you place yourself as worthless, so you need to concentrate on earning backlinks, by having high quality content which other sites will choose to link to.

Be aware that creating backlinks with the intention of manipulating search ranking is a violation of the TOS of all major search engines, and may result in your site being penalised, so read the rules and think carefully before you act.

https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/66356?hl=en

https://www.bing.com/webmaster/help/webmaster-guidelines-30fba23a

https://yandex.com/support/webmaster/yandex-indexing/webmaster-advice.xml