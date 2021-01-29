How to build valuable backlinks?

Marketing
#1

Hi there! :wave:

I’m new here, just joined. I’m happy that I’ve found this forum.

I am here to find some tips and tricks on how to promote our joke website.
I got stuck with the backlinks…, so I hope you can help with some new ideas.
Do you have any kind suggestions, please?
I’ve already tried lots of techniques, but I just cannot find out what do I have to do differently.
( I visited forums, reached out to websites, I have social media sites - but no measurable results :frowning: )
I really would appreciate any constructive advice :bulb:

Thanks guys!

#2

Hi
Backlinks are very important if you want to get ranked higher.
Just prepare some webmaster articles that have some connection with the existing content on your website.

Link your main article to webmaster articles and then approach for sites that have good domain authority, and publish your article there only linking to your main article.
You can various good guest blogging opportunities in Facebook groups.

Hope it helps.

#3

Most search engines regard links which you place yourself as worthless, so you need to concentrate on earning backlinks, by having high quality content which other sites will choose to link to.

Be aware that creating backlinks with the intention of manipulating search ranking is a violation of the TOS of all major search engines, and may result in your site being penalised, so read the rules and think carefully before you act.

https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/66356?hl=en

https://www.bing.com/webmaster/help/webmaster-guidelines-30fba23a

https://yandex.com/support/webmaster/yandex-indexing/webmaster-advice.xml

#4

Hello!
Thank you! This is actually an actionable advice, great that you shared!

:hugs:

#5

Hello!
Thank you!

Yes, I would like to earn backlinks, I am getting familiar with the rules (thx for the links),
but if after 80+ sent emails, with only 3-4 negative replies,
I feel that something is odd and I have to figure it out and make it work…
I did not send out email templates, I choose the sites and the authors, I wrote my own words…

So this is a part of why I am stucked :confused:

#6

Well, your site isn’t responsive. I imagine a lot of people will be put of visiting or linking to a site that isn’t responsive.

#7

The same here. I`m trying to find quality backlinks to add to my webpage but nothing works.

I have read that guest blogging is one of the best options to get a quality backlinks.

#8

Quote from the Google link posted above:

The best way to get other sites to create high-quality, relevant links to yours is to create unique, relevant content that can naturally gain popularity in the Internet community. Creating good content pays off: Links are usually editorial votes given by choice, and the more useful content you have, the greater the chances someone else will find that content valuable to their readers and link to it.

1 Like
#9

Ie. don’t cheat the system, it doesn’t work.

1 Like
#10

As an aside to the quest for “backlinks”, with over half of all web traffic now coming from mobile devices, being mobile friendly has become a ranking factor. So that is something that can be worked on that is under your control.

1 Like