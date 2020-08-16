How to build the query with selectRaw and whereRaw having php vars, table columns

hello,

I have a Laravel rather complex question: // Rent a car search

How to build the query with selectRaw and whereRaw having php vars, table column names, and php vars as a string that contain the name of column (integer in mysql)…?

I have read here:

https://laravel.com/docs/7.x/queries#raw-expressions

but getting runtime error selectRaw and syntax error for the two last lines – now commented… any hint???

In other words how contract query with calculation involved PHP vars PHP vars string(column name(integer)) or column name plain…?

$rate="prices.h"; $carsPrices = DB::table('cars') ->join('prices', 'cars.cat', '=', 'prices.cat') ->selectRaw('*, (( ? * ? )-( ? * ? ) * (cars.discount + 20) / 100 ) as price, ? as rate, ? as days', [$rate, $days, $rate, $days, $rate, $days]) //->get(); // correct ->where([ ['cars.people', '>=', $peopleMin], ['cars.people', '<=', $peopleMax], ['cars.doors', '>=', $doorsMin], ['cars.doors', '<=', $doorsMax], ])->get(); // work till here --- but runtime error price = 0 selectRaw not work //->whereRaw('(( "$rate" * $days ) - ( "$rate" * $days ) * cars.discount / 100 ) * 1.19' , '<=', $priceLow)->get(); //->whereRaw( $priceHigh, '>=', '(( ? * ? ) - ( ? * ? ) * cars.discount / 100 ) * 1.19', [$rate, $days, $rate, $days])->get();

Illuminate\Database\QueryException