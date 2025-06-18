How to Build an Effective Digital Marketing Funnel for a Small Business?

Marketing
1

Hi everyone, :waving_hand:

I’m working with a small local business that wants to improve its online presence and start generating leads through digital marketing.

The business has a basic website and a Facebook page but isn’t getting much engagement or conversions.

I’m planning to build a simple digital marketing funnel, but I need some expert input on:

  1. Best starting point — SEO, paid ads, or social media?
  2. Tools for tracking user behavior and lead generation.
  3. Budget-friendly strategies for a beginner business.
  4. Examples of simple funnels that work in 2025.

Any tips, resources, or real-world experiences would be super helpful!

3

The best thing you can do here is search the numerous topics on the subject in the Marketing forum.
I think it’s highly unlikely you will get any answers that are not a repetition of what has already been said before.