How to Build an Effective Digital Marketing Funnel for a Small Business?

Hi everyone,

I’m working with a small local business that wants to improve its online presence and start generating leads through digital marketing.

The business has a basic website and a Facebook page but isn’t getting much engagement or conversions.

I’m planning to build a simple digital marketing funnel, but I need some expert input on:

Best starting point — SEO, paid ads, or social media? Tools for tracking user behavior and lead generation. Budget-friendly strategies for a beginner business. Examples of simple funnels that work in 2025.

Any tips, resources, or real-world experiences would be super helpful!