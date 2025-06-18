How to Build an Effective Digital Marketing Funnel for a Small Business?

Hi everyone,
I’m working with a small local business that wants to improve its online presence and start generating leads through digital marketing.
The business has a basic website and a Facebook page but isn’t getting much engagement or conversions.
I’m planning to build a simple digital marketing funnel, but I need some expert input on:
- Best starting point — SEO, paid ads, or social media?
- Tools for tracking user behavior and lead generation.
- Budget-friendly strategies for a beginner business.
- Examples of simple funnels that work in 2025.
Any tips, resources, or real-world experiences would be super helpful!