How to build a RoR forum

Hi everyone, first post here!
I’m trying to find good RoR tutorial on building a forum online, any links/suggestions?
Cheers,
Max
Explain RoR, please.
Building a forum online? You mean build an online forum? From scratch? Why not use a forum already out there?
More details will allow us to help you better.
Discourse, the platform that SitePoint forums uses, is built on Ruby on Rails. Although to be fair it is more of a JavaScript application (using Ember for the frontend) than a Rails app. I would recommend checking that out.