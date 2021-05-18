How to build a RoR forum

Hi everyone, first post here!

I’m trying to find good RoR tutorial on building a forum online, any links/suggestions?

Cheers,
Max

Explain RoR, please.

Building a forum online? You mean build an online forum? From scratch? Why not use a forum already out there?

More details will allow us to help you better.

Ruby on Rails :slight_smile:

Discourse, the platform that SitePoint forums uses, is built on Ruby on Rails. Although to be fair it is more of a JavaScript application (using Ember for the frontend) than a Rails app. I would recommend checking that out.