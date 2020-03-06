How to build a Dashboard project with C# and ASP.NET?

understood,
Firstly, this project is supposed to show a user the current strength of a company.
The company in mind is delivery company that let’s say delivers food.
however, in the company’s day to day activities it encounter various kinds of problems in order to meet it’s
goal. That is having a successful sale. Some of these problems are due to poor services from the company( on us failures) while some are really from the customer(not on us failure) and then we have successful deliveries.
This dashboard is meant to automate the calculations of the following metrics:
No. of Successful Sales,
No. of Failed sales due to Customer
No. of Failed sales due to Company
In other words, for each day it calculate’s a percentage of Success rate vs Percentage of failure rate,
if the failure’s percentage is high the bar Chart representing it should be green(bad day of business)
and vice versa.
A good "would be: scenario is that:
The chief executive wants to know how well the company is doing, so he uses this solution (maybe a desktop app or hosted on web server) and he can see just how well the company is doing.
I’m still not clear as to how the input data would be retrieved, at the moment I have two options:
either through a Database server(would have to work on DB communication)
or an Excel sheet that would be hosted online(would also have to consider retrieving data from an excel sheet)
Hope you get the idea now.
Thank and cheers