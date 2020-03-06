How to build a Dashboard project with C# and ASP.NET?

Here are some possible tools/stack to check out.

.NET Core 3 Blazor

docs.microsoft.com Get started with ASP.NET Core Blazor Get started with Blazor by building a Blazor app with the tooling of your choice.

I would probably recommend using entity framework with a relational database to lower the learning the curve a bit. You could also use a NoSQL database like MongoDB but .NET Core entity framework for relational databases I think would be easier.

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/ef/core/

Using those you could build a cutting edge web application without needing to use a JavaScript framework. You might be best avoiding the javascript frameworks since they tend to be a huge learning curve.

In theory if you go the blazor route you can build the entire application using c# without needing to create APIs or resorting to razor html views. I’m uncertain the following Blazor will have with the proliferation of JS frameworks but it might be something worth familiarizing yourself and correlates with the project requirements well. Blazor is kind of like Angular on the server which seems pretty cool and cutting edge.

Putting the tools aside I would start by modeling the database / entities and views / design. From there you turn the design into blazor components and pages that use entity framework to fetch and persist info to the database.