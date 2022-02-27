How to build a backlink checker in python like smallseotools backlink checker? or backlink audit like semrush and ahref?

How to build a backlink checker in python like smallseotools backlink checker?

i am trying to build a backlink checker in python from scratch, but i am not sure of the steps there are APIs which can give the backlink checker data,but i dont want to depend on an API and i want to build on my own.

i dont have a database of websites to check by my crawler( if i have to build on my own)

is there any backlink checker in python ( open source )?

please help me with the steps,

I have tried searching a lot , but i am not able to find any open source tool or free API for lifetime.

i also checked this article ,but this article is in java, and i am not getting any article or reference to build in python.

I want to build a tool like smallseotools-backlink-checker , but I am not able to get any idea on how to build it.

i have tried to ask in stackoverflow, but the always close these type of questions, they dont help : (