How To Break A Heading

HTML & CSS
Good morning,

Lets say I have a heading such as:

The World Organisation of Bird Watchers

On larger screens, I want to keep the single line.

Typically, as screen width narrows the heading will begin to wrap:

The World Organisation of Bird
Watchers

Instead I would like it to wrap like this:

The World Organisation
of Bird Watchers

The heading would break after Organisation. Can this be done?
Thanks.

<br> :biggrin:

coothead

Sorry, I should have stated that I want to keep the single-line heading on larger screens.

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    font: normal 1em / 1.5em BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, 'Segoe UI', roboto, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
 }
 h1 {
 	font-size: 1.5em;
 }
h1 br {
	display: none;
 }
 @media ( max-width: 32em ) {
 h1  br {
 	display: block;
  }
 }
    
</style>

</head>
<body>

 <h1>The World Organisation<br> of Bird Watchers</h1>

</body>
</html>

coothead

Yes, you could try the <wbr> element inserted in the HTML at the point you prefer the break to occur:

<h1>The World Organisation<wbr> of Bird Watchers</h1>

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/wbr

That really only works for unbroken text I believe as the words will still wrap one at a time :slight_smile:

For modern browsers maybe something like this is worth doing.

Posting before testing, that’s my Modus Operandi. :rofl:

Back to fix a solution, I see you already beaten me to the punch!

I was just editing @coothead code to, as an option, add precisly what you’ve already posted. :smile:

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    font: normal 1em / 1.5em BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, 'Segoe UI', roboto, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
 }
 h1 {
 	font-size: 1.5em;
 }
h1 br {
	display: none;
 }
 @media ( max-width: 32em ) {
 h1  br {
 	display: block;
  }
 }
 /* another option: */
 span{ 
     display: inline-block; 
     white-space: nowrap;
}
    
</style>

</head>
<body>

 <h1>The World Organisation<br> of Bird Watchers</h1>
 
 <h1>The World Organisation <span>of Bird Watchers</span></h1>
 
</body>
</html>