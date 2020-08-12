How To Break A Heading

Posting before testing, that’s my Modus Operandi.
Back to fix a solution, I see you already beaten me to the punch!
I was just editing @coothead code to, as an option, add precisly what you’ve already posted.
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.5em BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, 'Segoe UI', roboto, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
}
h1 {
font-size: 1.5em;
}
h1 br {
display: none;
}
@media ( max-width: 32em ) {
h1 br {
display: block;
}
}
/* another option: */
span{
display: inline-block;
white-space: nowrap;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>The World Organisation<br> of Bird Watchers</h1>
<h1>The World Organisation <span>of Bird Watchers</span></h1>
</body>
</html>