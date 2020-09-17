How to block responsive design testing?

I think you will need to clarify the question as I don’t know what you mean by “block responsive design”?

If you mean are there tools that show your site in little windows mimicking various devices then yes there are some that you will find on google or as extensions to your browser but there is already a good responsive design tool built into chrome anyway. Just open the developer tools and click the little responsive (toggle device toolbar) icon in the top left of the tools window.

If you mean can you stop (block) people from changing their window width then the answer is no.

I’m not really sure that either of those are what you meant though