How to best show all cascaded sub-menus

My goal is to show all cascaded sub-menus with the following:
For what it’s worth, I am not 100% certain whether the problem rests within the mark-up or the javascript. All I know is that the 3 cascaded sub-menus do not show immediately. They do eventually, but not immediately.
For example, I am wrestling with the fact that my chained call in showChainOfSubMenusForThisItem does not check for in-between returned null objects, like with
.find("li.daddy")
$thisSubMenu = $lastSubMenu
.find("li.daddy")
.first()
.find(".aMenu")
.first();
MARK-UP:
<li class="daddy">
text2
<!--
sub-menu = .daddy .aMenu
sub-menu item = .daddy .aMenu li
-->
<ul class="aMenu"> <!-- sub-menu -->
<li class="daddy">
text21
<ul class="aMenu"> <!-- sub-sub-menu -->
<li class="daddy">
text211
<ul class="aMenu"> <!-- sub-sub-sub-menu -->
<li>text2111</li>
<li>text2112</li>
</ul>
</li> <!-- daddy text211 -->
</ul>
</li> <!-- daddy text21 -->
</ul>
</li> <!-- daddy text2 -->
JAVASCRIPT
if ($currItem.hasClass("daddy")) {
// returns the last sub-menu in the chain:
$itsCurrSubMenu = showChainOfSubMenusForThisItem($currItem);
$itsPrevSubMenu = $itsCurrSubMenu;
$lastLI = $itsCurrSubMenu.find("li").last();
$lastLI.focus();
}
function showChainOfSubMenusForThisItem($theItem) {
var $thisSubMenu, $lastSubMenu = {};
// we already know there's at least 1 sub-menu
// because the passed $theItem = hasClass(".daddy")
$thisSubMenu = $theItem.find(".aMenu").first();
while ($lastSubMenu[0] !== $thisSubMenu[0])
{
$lastSubMenu = $thisSubMenu;
showMenu($lastSubMenu);
// continue looking for more sub-menus ...
$thisSubMenu = $lastSubMenu
.find("li.daddy")
.first()
.find(".aMenu")
.first();
}
return $lastSubMenu; // the very last in the chain
} // showChainOfSubMenusForThisItem