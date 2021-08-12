How to Become Data Engineer

Hi @kumararjun678904

How old is your younger brother? He should study computer science. Many university have Data Science course, he should complete Masters on that degree. Availability and costs are all depends on country and university.

He can be a self taught data scientist by studying the topics, but a degree will certainly help him landing on a job.

Well, Job responsibility defers with profession. But usually a Data Scientist work on a large set of data and by analyzing, computing and processing they interpret the results to create actionable plans. Such as weather prediction, space program, Astronomy etc.

Remember the Picture of Black Hole? It doesn’t captured with a camera, With an array of 8 giant Radio Telescope known as Event Horizon Telescope, It took more than a decade. Many data scientists worked on that project.

Now, coming back to your question, what’s the necessary skills to have? Lets check this roadmap below.

Roadmap:

Become proficient at programming (Python and Scala) Learn automation and scripting (CRON,SHELL scripting) Learn Database (SQL) Data processing techniques (Kafka, Spark) Workflow scheduling Cloud computing (AWS, Azure) Infrastructure (Docker and Kubernete)

