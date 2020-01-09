As about my another topic here: How to have navbar from right to left?
I know there is a jQuery function that tells jQuery that this function is not for you and this way conflicting is avoided. I don’t remember that function can someone help?
How to avoid jQuery conflicting?
You mean no conflict mode?
Yes. Exactly. Thanks.
I am not sure for my case I have to use this or not. Would you please for my other post I gave the link in original post above?
I don’t think that’ll really help.
No conflict mode is intended for when a different library has a reference to
$ as a function name or variable.
As Paul said in that thread, you shouldn’t be including jQuery twice. Plus he seems to have given you your answer here.
