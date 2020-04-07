How To Autoscroll Background

Hi there Engine44,
as there would be no loss of functionality if JavaScript
was disabled, I would consider using it as a solution…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled Document</title>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->
<style media="screen">
html, body {
height: 100%;
}
body {
min-height: 200%;
font: normal 1em / 150% sans-serif;
}
body::before {
content: '';
position:absolute;
z-index: -1;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
padding-top: 134.7%;
background-image: url( https://aws1.discourse-cdn.com/sitepoint/original/3X/8/1/815a6ffa3a879edff3694b22bbfcb40877b7de71.jpeg );
background-size: 100% auto;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<script>
( function( w, d ) {
var c = 0,
ph = d.body.offsetHeight,
num = ph/60, /* adust value to suit */
delay = 100; /* adust value to suit */
function downUp( c ) {
w.scrollTo( 0, c );
c = c + num;
if ( c > ph ) {
num = -num;
}
if ( c < num ) {
num = Math.abs( num );
}
setTimeout(
function() {
downUp( c );
}, delay );
}
downUp( c );
} ( window, document ) );
</script>
</body>
</html>
coothead