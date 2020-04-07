How To Autoscroll Background

Engine44: Engine44: There is no Welcome button on this page so perhaps the wrap and flex are not needed?

The flexbox allows the button to sit at the bottom of the viewport but if you don’t require that feature then you may not need the flexbox. However as wrap is fixed positioned so that it doesn’t scroll with the document then you will still need .wrap in the original example.

In my new example where I just scroll the background-position then you can probably just get away without the wrap as there is no actual page scrolling.

If all you have is the heading then yes you could just have the heading tag on its own. However if you want the heading centred vertically in the viewport you may want to use flex once again.

Of course it does all depend on what else is going on but feel free to play around with it and see if you can work out yourself how to modify it. In the end the more you practice and test the more you will learn.