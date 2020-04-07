How To Autoscroll Background

Good morning,
On my landing page, I have a background image of a map. It can be scrolled manually. Is it possible to make it scroll continuously and automatically upon page load? Thanks.
Good morning,
On my landing page, I have a background image of a map. It can be scrolled manually. Is it possible to make it scroll continuously and automatically upon page load? Thanks.
I expect it’s possible, but is it desirable?
Note
Animation should almost always be user controlled or very short in duration . Images that continually animate can cause the rest of the page to be more difficult, or for users with very high levels of distractibility, totally inaccessible.
WCAG 2.0 Success Criterion 2.2.2 (Level A) requires that automatically moving, blinking, or scrolling content that lasts longer than 5 seconds can be paused, stopped, or hidden by the user.
While I really like the answer from @TechnoBear, I should ask you @Engine44 if you have links to any websites that demonstrate that a scrolling background map is a good idea.
lol. I would like to give it a try.
No, I have no links. This is a map. It seems logical to me that the user could see the whole map. The scroll speed would be slow. Perhaps the user could start and stop the scroll. Anyway the user would be at that landing page for only a short period of time.
Here are 3 screenshots that show the whole map:
What would you think if it was a single slow scroll down the map?
I’ve seen CSS before where scrolling down the page causes the image to scroll, giving the user full control about scrolling it up and down. That might be a viable solution, and as a bonus uses no JavaScript at all.