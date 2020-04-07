How To Autoscroll Background

I expect it’s possible, but is it desirable?

Note

Animation should almost always be user controlled or very short in duration . Images that continually animate can cause the rest of the page to be more difficult, or for users with very high levels of distractibility, totally inaccessible.

WCAG 2.0 Success Criterion 2.2.2 (Level A) requires that automatically moving, blinking, or scrolling content that lasts longer than 5 seconds can be paused, stopped, or hidden by the user.