How to automatically redirect to a url upon receiving a JSON object upon event listener

Goal is to be able to redirect to another url based upon an intersection within a cross-domain iframe.

Desired process is as such…

A user is on example.com/apps/ - and fills in a form which is within a cross-domain iframe. Upon submitting this form within the iframe a parent.postMessage() art the end of the load event which posts a JSON string back to the current page. Based in the information relied back the user is then redirected from the ‘parent’ site to a new url (also within parent site - eg. example.com/apps/foobar)

I have got as far as step 2 insofar as I am managing to get receipt of the JSON object but am struggling to then get the page to redirect as desired.

I think the issue may also be in listening for when the JSON object becomes available (see screenshot)

jQuery(document).ready(function($) { window.addEventListener('message', function(event) { var meta = JSON.stringify(event.data) var data = JSON.parse(meta); console.log(data); // this is the json object received once the form is submitted in the iframe { "applicantid": “12345”, "sector": “foobar” } // and this is the url I want the user to be automatically redirected to when the parent website received the json object // https://exampe.com/apps/sector/?applicantid=12345 var applicantid = data.applicantid; // 12345 var sector = data.sector; // foobar if(applicantid !== undefined) { var url = 'https://exampe.com/apps/' + sector + '/?cand_id=' + applicantid + '/'; $(location).attr('href',url); // or maybe this: window.location = 'https://jubileetalent.com/refs/' + sector + '/?cand_id=' + applicantid + '/'; } }); });

(I am aware there a probably better ways to to do this - we are restricted to this (or a similar method) due to the organisational structure of the client)

