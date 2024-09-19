How to automate rendering of LTR words in a RTL table?

HTML & CSS
1

I have an HTML table written right to left (RTL) with Aramaic but including words written left to right (LTR) with English.

Aramaic English
ܐ a'

My problem is that the single quote mark in a' is rendered as 'a.

I can fix that with:

<td style="direction: ltr; text-align: right;">CONTENT</td>

But, starting to add the above inline CSS to each <td> manually isn’t ideal so I need to automate rendering the LTR words correctly.

In your opinion, what would be the best way to do that?

2

And what designates text that should be ltr instead of rtl?

If youre going to automate something, you will need a trigger.

Is it everything in column 1? td:nth-child(1) { direction:ltr; ) as a CSS definition.

3

And what designates text that should be ltr instead of rtl?

The very fact that it is in English; any <td> that starts with an English letter.

Is it everything in column 1?

All rows of column 1 (as opposed to all rows of column 0) should be in English, yes.

4

CSS does not have a definition for “English”. I have a word that starts with a “T”. Is it English? Estonian? French?

So you should be able to look at

Which puts the direction on the first column…

And you should be able to adjust it to fit your table, no?