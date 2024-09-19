How to automate rendering of LTR words in a RTL table?

I have an HTML table written right to left (RTL) with Aramaic but including words written left to right (LTR) with English.

Aramaic English ܐ a'

My problem is that the single quote mark in a' is rendered as 'a .

I can fix that with:

<td style="direction: ltr; text-align: right;">CONTENT</td>

But, starting to add the above inline CSS to each <td> manually isn’t ideal so I need to automate rendering the LTR words correctly.

In your opinion, what would be the best way to do that?