How to automate rendering of LTR words in a RTL table?

bendqh1
1
I have an HTML table written right to left (RTL) with Aramaic but including words written left to right (LTR) with English.
My problem is that the single quote mark in
a' is rendered as
'a.
I can fix that with:
<td style="direction: ltr; text-align: right;">CONTENT</td>
But, starting to add the above inline CSS to each
<td> manually isn’t ideal so I need to automate rendering the LTR words correctly.
In your opinion, what would be the best way to do that?
And what designates text that should be ltr instead of rtl?
If youre going to automate something, you will need a trigger.
Is it everything in column 1?
td:nth-child(1) { direction:ltr; ) as a CSS definition.
bendqh1
3
And what designates text that should be ltr instead of rtl?
The very fact that it is in English; any
<td> that starts with an English letter.
Is it everything in column 1?
All rows of column 1 (as opposed to all rows of column 0) should be in English, yes.
CSS does not have a definition for “English”. I have a word that starts with a “T”. Is it English? Estonian? French?
So you should be able to look at
Which puts the direction on the first column…
And you should be able to adjust it to fit your table, no?