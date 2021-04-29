How to auto adjust li length

jemz: jemz: Hi can I ask some help please, is it possible that my li’s will auto adjust the length if text is long ? or maybe it will go next line the text?

You can allow the text to wrap by removing the white-space:nowrap from the relevant rule. The problem is that your list on the left and your list on the right are not joined in any way i.e. they are separate lists.

If the text on the right wraps to a new line then your questions on the left will not match up on a line by line basis.

I can’t see an easy way to allow text to wrap while at the same time matching the two columns on a line by line basis. At a guess I would say that you need the whole lot in one list only with the questions and answers as odd and even lines of html then you could style with flexbox to allow lines to wrap in pairs.

However, even though jquery sortable allows you to omit elements from being sorted it only drops the item at the specified point and that would mess up the odd and even rows as you would have two answers together. I believe you would probably want a drop and draggable approach where selections get swapped rather than re-ordered but would need a js expert to help with that.

I did start to look at it and get the rows working before they get swapped.



(Resize the screen to see the wrapping works ok.)

However once you drag an item it messes up the sequence of question and answer and I’m not sure how to resolve that. I guess once you dropped the item you would need to call a js script to reorder the list again so that the questions occupy the odd html line numbers.

Maybe the draggable and droppable js would be more suitable then you could just swap items each time?