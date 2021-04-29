How to auto adjust li length

Hi can I ask some help please, is it possible that my li’s will auto adjust the length if text is long ? or maybe it will go next line the text?
here is my pen
Thank you in advance.
Hi,
Here’s how the CodePen editor’s template is organized:
https://blog.codepen.io/documentation/preview-template/
In order to make the best of your CodePen, I want to mention that the code that’s suppposed to go into the editor’s HTML box is the
{EDITOR HTML}, and the
{EDITOR CSS} and the
{EDITOR JS} in their boxes.
{EXTERNAL ...} resources that is used goes into the settings and loads with the template.
As your pen appears now, it’s confusing to decide what’s relevant for the issue when you have the whole web page in the editor’s HTML box.
If no one else beat me to it, I’ll check your pen again when I have more time.
I can’t find this on css settings
//code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/themes/base/jquery-ui.css
adn also this
https://code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/jquery-ui.js
I just leave it there.
and it’s not functioning anymore
Thanks
The URL should be complete:
https://code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/themes/base/jquery-ui.css
and entered in the settings’ CSS menu:
adn also this
https://code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/jquery-ui.js
The JS is entered in the setting’s JS menu:
I tested the above and then deleted all HTML code that wasn’t between the body tags and the pen worked as it did before that.
Test move them to the settings and see…
Now I’m out for a while, back later.