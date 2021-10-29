How to associate double click and text highlighting as an event

Click is an event, and it can be associated with an event listener, how to address when we double click and text get highlighted, how to pick up as an event?
Once it is done I want to accomplish something.
I think this is the answer → https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Element/dblclick_event
But still puzzled about how to pic up that word where the double click has happened and how to ensure it is only text and nothing else.
Hi @codeispoetry, you can get the selected text (which, in case of a double click, would be just the single word) with
window.getSelection():
window.adEventListener('dblclick', () => {
console.log(window.getSelection().toString())
})
I think if you select text with a double click, that selection can only be from a single text node anyway… but technically you might check if anchor and focus node are equal:
const selection = window.getSelection()
if (selection.anchorNode === selection.focusNode) {
// Do something
}
You have given me ample clues for forwarding motion. I will report to you once I am done, Thank you.