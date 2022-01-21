How to associate double click and text highlighting as an event

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: Sir, one more thing on the double click this div is created when doubled clicked event is unhighlighted how can I eliminate this div? Any toggle like syntax/function?

I’m not quite sure what you are asking?

You create and append a div when the wrapper is double clicked. What is the process required to remove the div?

Do you double click something else or do you double click the wrapper again?

Or are you double clicking a focusable element that you want to detect when focus is lost?

Once you have to decided to remove the element do you actually want it removed completely or just hidden so that it can be shown again without creating it again?

We really need to know the flow and use case for this to answer properly.

You could for example set a variable when double clicked and then use that variable the next time the element is double clicked to do something else (i.e. remove the element).