How to associate double click and text highlighting as an event

Click is an event, and it can be associated with an event listener, how to address when we double click and text get highlighted, how to pick up as an event?
Once it is done I want to accomplish something.
I think this is the answer → https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Element/dblclick_event
But still puzzled about how to pic up that word where the double click has happened and how to ensure it is only text and nothing else.
Hi @codeispoetry, you can get the selected text (which, in case of a double click, would be just the single word) with
window.getSelection():
window.adEventListener('dblclick', () => {
console.log(window.getSelection().toString())
})
I think if you select text with a double click, that selection can only be from a single text node anyway… but technically you might check if anchor and focus node are equal:
const selection = window.getSelection()
if (selection.anchorNode === selection.focusNode) {
// Do something
}
You have given me ample clues for forwarding motion. I will report to you once I am done, Thank you.
Hi there @m3g4p0p
How are they managing here.
A relative-absolute positioning combination is needed. The absolute element should be inside the p tag to be its child ad then it can be absolute, but their div is lying below script and is failing relative-absolute position logically.
They’re just setting the element’s
left and
top with JS based on the mouse event’s
pageX and
pageY coordinates respectively… it’s here at line 439 ff.:
https://149521506.v2.pressablecdn.com/wp-content/plugins/highlight-and-share/js/highlight-and-share.js?ver=3.5.5
var pNode;
window.addEventListener('dblclick', () => {
console.log(window.getSelection().toString());
pNode = window.getSelection().anchorNode.parentElement;
console.log(pNode);
alert(pNode.offsetTop);
alert(pNode.offsetLeft);
})
This alert is giving undefined. How can I get offsets of the text element clicked?
<div class="wrapper max-width">
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing, elit. Quod nihil cumque quia perspiciatis harum optio enim iure! Totam illo voluptates doloribus accusamus veritatis cum at accusantium mollitia iste eius, natus.</p>
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing, elit. Quod nihil cumque quia perspiciatis harum optio enim iure! Totam illo voluptates doloribus accusamus veritatis cum at accusantium mollitia iste eius, natus.</p>
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing, elit. Quod nihil cumque quia perspiciatis harum optio enim iure! Totam illo voluptates doloribus accusamus veritatis cum at accusantium mollitia iste eius, natus.</p>
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing, elit. Quod nihil cumque quia perspiciatis harum optio enim iure! Totam illo voluptates doloribus accusamus veritatis cum at accusantium mollitia iste eius, natus.</p>
</div>
I modified the code like this:
var pNode;
window.addEventListener('dblclick', () => {
console.log(window.getSelection().toString());
// pNode = window.getSelection().anchorNode.parentElement;
pNode = window.getSelection();
console.log(pNode);
// alert(pNode.offsetTop);
// alert(pNode.offsetLeft);
})
Still not sure which property to use.
Well
getSelection() returns a selection, not a node – you’ll indeed have to get the anchor node’s parent element as in the commented out line above. Or, if you want to get the exact mouse coordinates, accept the event parameter which has
pageX and
pageY properties:
window.addEventListener('dblclick', event => {
console.log(event.pageX, event.pageY)
})
I am creating a div why it is not appearing?
You haven’t added it to the page. You created it in JS but them you have to append it to something.
e.g.
nowYes.append(ndiv);
Thanks, this could be also:
body.append(ndiv); ?
Sir, one more thing on the double click this div is created when doubled clicked event is unhighlighted how can I eliminate this div? Any toggle like syntax/function?