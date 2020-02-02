How to apply a custom function on html code after inserted from javascript

Hello, I need help in javascript.

I have a button in index.html file somewhere on click this button a popup window appears on-screen which includes Signup Form.

this popup window code comes from a javascript’s function using insertAdjacentHTML function

Here is a problem…

This form includes a submit button.

in javascript i use an addEventListener and apply a form validation function on click submit button but when page load it gives error

"Cannot read property ‘addEventListener’ of null"

popup window working fine but submit button also don’t work

i shell be very thankful if you help me find a very good solution.